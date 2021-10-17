Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 54.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 449,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 26.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 538,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.