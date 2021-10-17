Brokerages Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $37.96 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
