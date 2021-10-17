Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SUPV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 308,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,642. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

