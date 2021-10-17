Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.73 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $756.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.