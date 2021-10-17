Brokerages Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the highest is $6.81 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $204,460,681 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

