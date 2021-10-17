Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

CAMT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 77,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

