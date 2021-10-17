Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DRRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 749,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

