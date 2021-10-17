Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,052%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.