Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT at $10.64

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

PEYUF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

