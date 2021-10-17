Brokerages Set PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 356,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $152,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $206,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,309 shares of company stock worth $12,586,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

