Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $69.00

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

