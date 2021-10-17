Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

NYSE BAM opened at $58.73 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

