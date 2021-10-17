Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.86

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$72.86 and last traded at C$72.58, with a volume of 142334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.61.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.78.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

