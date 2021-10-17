Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.