Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.06 million, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

