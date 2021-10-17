Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $28,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fortinet by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,886,000 after buying an additional 241,283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.17.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

