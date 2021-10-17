Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,553,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $165.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

