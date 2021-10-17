Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.7 days.
OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $37.64.
Bunzl Company Profile
