Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.