Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 438,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $342,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 281,945 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

