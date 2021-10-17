C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $404.81 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.42 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

