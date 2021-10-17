C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 86 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 104.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $320.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

