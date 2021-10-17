C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.08 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

