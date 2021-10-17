C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 544.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.