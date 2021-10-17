C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $787,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.