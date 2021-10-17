C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

