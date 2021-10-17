Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 108,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 986,845 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $22.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,788,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

