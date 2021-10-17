Cadence Bancorporation Plans Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,843. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

