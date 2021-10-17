Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 910,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,000. The New York Times makes up approximately 1.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.