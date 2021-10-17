Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 56,044 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

