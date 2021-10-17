Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,538.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 252.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,325.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

