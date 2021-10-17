Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 82.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,171 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $12,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 145,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.