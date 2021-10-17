Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

