California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,385 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $518.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

