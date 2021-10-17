California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Farfetch worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,890,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,191,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Farfetch by 5,842.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 627,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 616,981 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Farfetch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,474,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

