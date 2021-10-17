California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 60,168 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $33,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,504,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 374,474 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,518,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

