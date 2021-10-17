California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $37,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,582,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,868.01 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,034.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4,959.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.