Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$144.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$161.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

