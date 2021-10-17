Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in September

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $122.69. 890,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

