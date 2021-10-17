Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CANG. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Cango has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $674.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. Analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

