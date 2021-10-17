Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cannae worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after acquiring an additional 386,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cannae by 42.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cannae by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

