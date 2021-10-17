Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $13,671.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

