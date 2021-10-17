Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 8,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 850,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

