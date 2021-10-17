Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.