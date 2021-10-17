Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 949,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 107.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $262,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

