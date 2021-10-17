Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

CASY opened at $187.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.54. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.