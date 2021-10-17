Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 632,081 shares.The stock last traded at $126.44 and had previously closed at $126.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

