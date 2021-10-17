CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.19

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.19 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.