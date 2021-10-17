CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.19

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.19 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

