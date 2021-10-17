Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$16.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

