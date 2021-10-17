Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.81. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

