Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of IPSC opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

